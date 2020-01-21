Creative Commons license icon

More Equal Than Others

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 20 Jan 2020 - 23:27
Your rating: None Average: 5 (1 vote)

[Hello there! Back from Further Confusion 2020 with lots to talk about. First a little catching up to do though…] Last fall brought us the very first graphic novel adaptation of George Orwell’s famous barnyard allegorical novel Animal Farm — illustrated in full color by Odyr. From the New York Times Book Review: “Animal Farm has previously appeared accompanied by drawings, by famous illustrators…But Odyr, using a bright palette, has fully adapted what Orwell called ‘a fairy tale’ satirizing Stalin — and the result is elegant and heartbreaking… Instead of a reduction of the original, Odyr’s imagined barnyard world adds to the depth of the characters…” It’s available now in hardcover from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.


image c. 2020 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.