Such A Responsibility To Bear

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 29 Jan 2020 - 03:11
Recently Marvel Comics introduced a new mobile game called Future Fight, and now they’ve created a tie-in comic series called Future Fight Firsts, starring some of the game’s most interesting characters. Including, it turns out, at least one furry — in the one-shot Future Fight Firsts: Crescent and Io, they ask, “How did Dan Bi, a young girl from South Korea, first bring an ancient mystical bear spirit into the modern world? How did this unlikely duo become the evil-smashing team known as Crescent and Io?” Written by Mariko Tamaki, with art by Ale Garza and Jon Lam, it’s available now.


