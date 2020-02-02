And Now: Beagles In SPACE!

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Boom! Studios brings us an interesting take on characters from the late Charles M. Schulz. “In Snoopy: A Beagle of Mars, Snoopy, the world-famous astronaut, heads to the stars in his most out-of-this-world adventure yet! What mysteries does the red planet hold? Will he find water? Will he find life? Will he find the time to get in a quick nine holes? Snoopy grabs his golf clubs and blasts off for Mars in this original graphic novel from the world of Charles M. Schulz and Peanuts!” This full-color graphic novel is written by Jason Cooper and illustrated by Robert Pope. Take a look over at their web site to learn more.



