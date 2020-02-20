We Are One, After All

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Indy comic magazine The Nib has a new issue out called simple The Nib: Animals. Twenty guesses what the subject matter is! Well, at their web site they have this to say: “Animals: we love them, we eat them, we meme them, we are one. In the Animals issue, cartoonists from around the world pack 112 full-color pages with original stories of graphic journalism, memoir, and satire. Contributors explore America’s roadside animal attractions, eating less meat, cat behavior, racist dogs, and pet cemeteries.” Among other things. Presenting the work of two dozen cartoon and comic book artists.



