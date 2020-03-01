Quite A Pair. Of WHAT We’re Not Sure
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 1 Mar 2020 - 02:44
Graphic Universe presents Monkey & Robot, a new hardcover graphic novel by Peter Catalanotto. “Monkey and Robot are friends—the best kind. They simply belong together, and it never matters that silly Monkey is furry, or that gentle Robot can rust. What matters is their sharing: movies and popcorn, games of hide-and-seek, a fish tank for… a hippopotamus? Joining the ranks of such noteworthy pairs as Bert and Ernie, Frog and Toad, and Henry and Mudge, Monkey & Robot celebrates friendship in this chapter book of four charming tales that are ideal for young readers.” It’s available now from Simon & Schuster.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment