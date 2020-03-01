Creative Commons license icon

Quite A Pair. Of WHAT We’re Not Sure

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 1 Mar 2020 - 02:44
Graphic Universe presents Monkey & Robot, a new hardcover graphic novel by Peter Catalanotto. “Monkey and Robot are friends—the best kind. They simply belong together, and it never matters that silly Monkey is furry, or that gentle Robot can rust. What matters is their sharing: movies and popcorn, games of hide-and-seek, a fish tank for… a hippopotamus? Joining the ranks of such noteworthy pairs as Bert and Ernie, Frog and Toad, and Henry and Mudge, Monkey & Robot celebrates friendship in this chapter book of four charming tales that are ideal for young readers.” It’s available now from Simon & Schuster.


image c. 2020 Graphic Universe

