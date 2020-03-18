Justice Beaver

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

More in the “How did we miss this?” parade! Mr. Beaver is a new full-color action-adventure comic inspired by 80’s and 90’s cartoons. “The latest Action Lab: Danger Zone title to burst onto the scene is Mr. Beaver! Imagine the Dark Knight, but instead of the caped crusader taking on the dark underbelly, a special agent, Mr. Beaver, is called upon as the crime levels hit an all time high. A beaver in a man’s world, he has a secret agenda that he’ll try to accomplish using his numerous skills and secret techniques. With an insatiable hunger for justice and empanadas, Mr. Beaver is begrudgingly paired up with a junior detective in order to take down the criminal organization known as ‘The Twelve’.” Written and illustrated by Pablo Verdugo Muñoz, there are several issues on the shelves already. Check out the preview from Action Lab too.



