Turn to the Left! Right!

Something rather different — from Disney’s publishing house no less! The Fashion Kitty Collection brings together both volumes of this popular children’s comic book series written and illustrated by Charise Mericle Harper. “Fashion Kitty’s here to save the day! *fist pump* A brain that can mix and match hundreds of outfits in a second. X-ray eyes that can see through buildings and anything else in the way. Ears that hear the distress call of someone in need of fashion help. Tail of comfort. One touch of the tail makes everything seem all right. Supersonic feet that make Fashion Kitty really bounce.” No kidding. And it’s available now from Little Brown Books and Disney Hyperion.



