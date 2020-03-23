His Hands Are Wet Because He Washes Them
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 22 Mar 2020 - 23:13
Well it’s about time — and you knew this was coming. Back in December Marvel Comics started a brand-new Spider-Ham comic series, dovetailing off his new-found fame thanks to Into The Spiderverse. “Not a dream! Not a hoax! Not an imaginary tail! Spider-Ham finally has his own series! (Again!) Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham finds himself jumping through time, side-by-side with Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man! Zeb Wells and Will Robson bring you the Ham and Man story you’ve been waiting for!” Order it now.
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-itor of In-Fur-Nation.
