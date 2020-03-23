Creative Commons license icon

His Hands Are Wet Because He Washes Them

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 22 Mar 2020 - 23:13
No votes yet

Well it’s about time — and you knew this was coming. Back in December Marvel Comics started a brand-new Spider-Ham comic series, dovetailing off his new-found fame thanks to Into The Spiderverse. “Not a dream! Not a hoax! Not an imaginary tail! Spider-Ham finally has his own series! (Again!) Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham finds himself jumping through time, side-by-side with Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man! Zeb Wells and Will Robson bring you the Ham and Man story you’ve been waiting for!” Order it now.


image c. 2020 Marvel Comics

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.