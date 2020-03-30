Be A Wolf, Woof

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

New from Ablaze Publishing is Wild Thing, Or: My Life as a Wolf, a full-color graphic novel written and illustrated by Clayton Junior. “Wild Thing Or: My Life as a Wolf tells the story of an affectionate and inquisitive Labrador named Silver, who grew up on a farm with his master and his hundreds of sheep. But Silver dreams of adventure, bored by the monotony of his farm life… What is beyond the hills? Where does the river flow? Which animals live in the forest? So many questions without answers… One night, Silver meets a trio of hungry wolves. Attracted by their unhindered life-as enticing as it is dangerous-he decides to follow them, and learns to live the wild life with the pack, which is rough and exhilarating at the same time. Along the way he discovers love, and the ravages of human civilization that are reducing the living space of animals, threatening their very existence.” Find out more at the creator’s web site.



