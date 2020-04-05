Educated at Slytherin?

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Sorry about that… Thanks to Twitter we learned about a new animal fantasy series from Bad Dog Books: Disbanded, first in the Serpentia series by Frances Pauli. “Sookahr the architect is just one of many snakes within Serpentia, an underground society where snakes and their rodent companions have lived in peace for as long as anyone can remember. Their destinies are preordained at birth, when they are fit with skymetal bands to enhance the telekinetic powers that aid them everyday. Given an opportunity unheard of for a snake of his caste, Sookahr and Kwirk, his mouse aid, venture to a recently-destroyed outpost at the far edges of Serpentia, hoping to redesign the structure and prove his skill as an architect. But something watches from the jungle, and whatever attacked the outpost is poised to strike again. Will Sookahr’s drive to rise above his station get his team killed? Or will he respond to the call he’s heard since birth, and be the hero who can save them all?” Not a lot of books out there starring snakes, let alone furry fantasy books! Take a look over at Barnes & Noble to find out more and order it in papeback.



