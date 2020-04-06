Creative Commons license icon

Not an Old Maid

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 6 Apr 2020 - 01:32
Recently Arcana Studios brought us Go Fish, written by Sean O’Reilly and illustrated by Beto Nascimento. It’s a full-color hardcover one-shot that’s the prequel to a film of the same name — which we’ve never heard of. “Alex the Parrotfish is off to the undersea city of New Corralton in search of fame and fortune (or at least a decent job). Before he’s through, he’ll face down hungry sharks, rude bureaucrat fish, and a shocking threat to the whole reef! How will Alex make it out in one piece?” See some preview pages over at Comixology.


image c. 2020 Arcana Studios

