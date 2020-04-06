Not an Old Maid

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Recently Arcana Studios brought us Go Fish, written by Sean O’Reilly and illustrated by Beto Nascimento. It’s a full-color hardcover one-shot that’s the prequel to a film of the same name — which we’ve never heard of. “Alex the Parrotfish is off to the undersea city of New Corralton in search of fame and fortune (or at least a decent job). Before he’s through, he’ll face down hungry sharks, rude bureaucrat fish, and a shocking threat to the whole reef! How will Alex make it out in one piece?” See some preview pages over at Comixology.



