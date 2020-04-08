Creative Commons license icon

Look, Just DON’T Move to the Country, Okay??

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 8 Apr 2020 - 00:47
Famed horror director John Carpenter came up with something interesting last year, in the form of a dark new comic book series. “Monica Bleue and her father move away to the country to start a new life after the death of her mother. Though she’s not speaking to her dad, she begins to find her way out from her anger and grief in her new surroundings. But while out wandering the forests near their home, she comes face to face with a hidden horror that changes her forever. Steve Niles and Damien Worm bring you Monica Bleue: A Werewolf Story, the first story in the new monthly anthology series, John Carpenter Presents Storm Kids.” Funny thing? Previews lists this as a “kid friendly” title…


image c. 2020 Storm King Productions

