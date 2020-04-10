Creative Commons license icon

He’s So Fluff-y

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 10 Apr 2020 - 00:50
Hey look at that — some locals! At this year’s Anime L.A. convention we came across Fantastic Fam, headquartered right here in Orange County CA. Here’s what they say about themselves: “We are designers, illustrators, retailers, and manufacturers of fun and unique fashion and accessories.” Simple enough. Right now they’re specializing in comfortable designer cloth face-masks (funny that), but the reason we noticed them was for their line of clothing that features Fluff the Corgi! Not just clothing but stickers, art prints, and other cool stuff. Take a look at their web site and see what we mean. Woof.


image c. 2020 Fantastic Fam, Inc.

