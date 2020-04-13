Creative Commons license icon

Be Part of a Furry Film

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 13 Apr 2020 - 01:59
Hello everyone! Belated Happy Easter to you all, and we hope you’re staying healthy and safe. While we’re at it, we’ll send you to take a look at Previews’ special feature for today, Five Favorite Comic Book Bunnies.

And now for something completely different, we need to tell you about a current Kickstarter campaign. You’re probably aware (and if you’re not you should be!) of Tracy Butler’s award-winning graphic series Lackadaisy. Well now there’s a Kickstarter up to finance the very first Lackadaisy animated short film. The campaign has already surpassed its goal (by leaps and bounds!), but you can still get some cool tie-in products if you contribute. Hurry though! This is the final week before the campaign ends. Act meow!


image c. 2020 by Tracy Butler

