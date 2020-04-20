Creative Commons license icon

The Ronin Rabbit Returns

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 20 Apr 2020 - 01:56
Newly released this year,  we have a new — or at least “improved” — Usagi Yojimbo series from IDW Publishing called Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics. “This series collects the original early issues of the acclaimed long-running series, now in full color! Every issue will also feature new behind-the-scenes material and art. Whether you’re a long-term Usagi fan or brand new to the adventures of the ronin rabbit, this series will be the perfect addition to your comic library!” Written and illustrated by Stan Sakai, of course, with new colors by Ronda Pattison.


image c. 2020 IDW Publishing

