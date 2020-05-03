City Cat Meets Country Cats

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Well at least somebody is getting out and about! Papercutz have a brand new full-color comic series, Brina The Cat. The first volume is called The Gang of the Feline Sun. “Brina, a city cat, moved to the mountains with the owners for a summer holiday. Here she meets some stray cats who call themselves ‘The Gang of the Feline Sun’. The new friends convince her to escape her owners and become a free cat. But while Brina enjoys her newfound freedom and all the new types of delectable bugs the countryside has to offer, her young owners are panicking over losing her, a member of their family. Brina must make a choice to live with her owners, where it’s safe (but confined) or go free in the wilderness.” Written by Giorgio Salati and illustrated by Chirstian Cornia, it’s available now in hardcover and paperback editions.



