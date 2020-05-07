Creative Commons license icon

This Book Was Going To Be Perfect…

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 7 May 2020 - 01:51
What have we been missing? Apparently an on-line phenomenon called Fanlee and Spatzle. Well now Silver Sprocket bring us the Fanlee and Spatzle: Make Something Perfect full-color graphic novel. “Fanlee and Spätzle is a funny, emotional slice-of-life comic about a bear and a duck who are best friends, despite having very different approaches to life, relationships, and gender identity. Something Perfect collects the Twitter hit @pseudonymjones from 2014 to 2019, through adventures in creation, bad things, and being gay.” You heard it here. Now see it in softcover over there.


image c. 2020 Silver Sprocket

