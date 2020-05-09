Creative Commons license icon

No, the OTHER Amazon…!

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Sat 9 May 2020
Once again, a cool new cartoon on Netflix — that’s only shown in other countries than the USA. From Animation Magazine: “New Brazillian animated series Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians, produced by Hype Animation, Sincrocine, and the Viacom group, is making its streaming debut on Netflix across all of Latin America. Aimed at preschool audiences, the show follows the adventures of a young Indigenous girl named Tainá and her animal friends: The monkey Catu, the king vulture Pepe, and the little hedgehog Suri. With little heroes who are always ready to take care of the forest and their friends, Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians brings messages of respect, friendship and care for nature to the streaming platform.” The article includes a video of the opening.


image c. 2020 Hype Animation

