The Half-Shell Is That Much Fuller
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 10 May 2020 - 01:46
In the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jennika is a former soldier of the Foot Clan — who was transformed into a new ninja turtle herself! Well now IDW have decided that this new “fifth turtle” should have her own full-color series. “Trying to acclimate to life as a mutant, the newest turtle Jennika embarks on a solo adventure that will force her to come to terms with both her troubled past and conflicted present. Not to mention a brand new villain! Brahm Revel (Guerrillas) returns to reveal more of Jennika’s backstory from his acclaimed TMNT Universe tale ‘What is Ninja?’!” Jennika is out now and on the shelves.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment