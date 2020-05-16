He’s Such A Deer Boy

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Several years ago we told you all about Sweet Tooth, a human-hybrid comic book series. Well now Animation World Network has let us know that it’s being made into an animated series for Netflix (of course!). “Netflix has just greenlit Sweet Tooth, a new series based on the DC characters created by Jeff Lemire. Eight one-hour episodes have been ordered of the family-friendly, post-apocalyptic storybook adventures of Gus – part deer, part boy – who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.” The AWN article includes an extensive list of the veteran talent behind the show.



