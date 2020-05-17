The Other Heroes from the Sewers

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

So here’s a new full-color graphic novel for young readers — featuring reptilian heroes who don’t have shells. “Mango and Brash are the InvestiGators, sewer-loving agents of S.U.I.T. (Special Undercover Investigation Teams) and scourge of supervillains everywhere! With their Very Exciting Spy Technology and their tried-and-true, toilet-based travel techniques, the InvestiGators are undercover and on the case! And on their first mission together, they have not one but two mysteries to solve! Can Mango and Brash uncover the clues, crack their cases, and corral the crooks — or will the criminals wriggle out of their grasp?” Created by John Patrick Green, it’s available now in hardcover from First Second.



