Dewdrop In…

Katie O’Neill, creator of the award-winning and much-beloved Tea Dragon Society series, returns with a brand-new full-color comic story called Dewdrop, out now from Oni Press. “Dewdrop is an easygoing, gentle axolotl who enjoys naps, worm pie, and cheerleading. When the yearly sports fair nears, he and his friends—Mia the weightlifting turtle, Newman the musical newt, and three minnows who love to cook—get ready to showcase their skills to the whole pond! However, as the day of the fair gets closer, Dewdrop’s friends can’t help putting pressure on themselves to be the best. It’s up to Dewdrop to remind them how to be mindful, go at their own pace, and find joy in their own achievements.” Look for the hardcover at Oni’s web site.



