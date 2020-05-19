Creative Commons license icon

Young Ladies and their Feline Companions

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 19 May 2020 - 00:55
No votes yet

Papercutz has brought us not one but two new full-color graphic novels — both dealing with young teen girls and their new house-cats. First up is Cat & Cat Volume 1: Girl Meets Cat, written by Christophe Cazenove and Herve Richez and illustrated Yrgane Ramon. “Life was quiet for Cath and her dad, living alone. But when they adopt a cat named Sushi, things get a bit too exciting! Between turning everything into either a personal scratching post or litter box, and the constant cat and mouse game of ‘love me/leave me alone’, Cath and Dad have a lot to learn! It’s a hilarious and heartwarming adventure of daily life of this little girl…with a dad and a cat along for the ride!” In the same vein, look for Chloe and Cartoon Volume 1, written by Greg Tessier with art by Amandine. It’s a prequel spin-off of the popular Chloe graphic novel series — this time featuring her new pet, a cat named Cartoon. Both of these are due in stores this month, though of course schedules may change.


image c. 2020 Papercutz

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.