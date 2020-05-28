Creative Commons license icon

Coffee and Canine

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 28 May 2020 - 00:35
At a recent convention (remember those??) we came across End/City, a new full color comic series set in a post-apocalyptic world. “Starbuck, a young maned wolf delights in the finding, understanding, and use of leftover human artifacts. His latest find: An entire coffee shop. With the help from his Read Bird partner Wifi, Ketkii the coatimundi, and Cha the rat, he’s going to open up shop to the animals of the town. Let’s end this city.” Written and Illustrated by Keryn Everett; you can check it out over at IndyPlanet.


image c. 2020 by Keryn Everett

