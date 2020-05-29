Creative Commons license icon

Ladies of London

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Fri 29 May 2020
920 London is a new full-color funny animal graphic novel coming soon from Image Comics. “2005, north of London. A doomed romance between two emo kids. More than friends, less than lovers, they’re trying to grow ‘shrooms before the world ends. Send help. Solo graphic novel debut by Remy Boydell (The Pervert), fully painted in watercolor.” It’s due to be released this June.


image c. 2020 Image Comics

