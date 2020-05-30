Beware of Fowl Language

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Well this slipped by us back in March — and here it is, from Archie Comics no less! “If you like comic books designed to make you laugh that also feature bright and colorful super hero action, giant robots piloted by evil billionaires, and looking at ducks dressed like people, you’ll love Super Duck #1! Super Duck is the greatest hero of New Duck City. Brash, arrogant and virtually unbeatable, he’s defeated all threats to the city and routinely foils the schemes of his greatest rival, criminal genius and corporate billionaire Dapper Duck. However, when Dapper takes to the streets with a giant mechanical monster, will Super Duck prove once more to be the heroic champion everyone knows and loves or is his goose finally cooked?” Super Duck is written by Frank Tieri and Ian Flynn, with art by Ryan Jampole and Matt Herms. As you can see, the publishers go out of their way to point out this comic is for mature readers!



