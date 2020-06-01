One Little Girl Left

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Is it really the time for a cute story about the end of the world? Well, maybe it’s just the sort of light-hearted look at things we need about now. So here is Softies — or the complete title, Softies: Stuff That Happens After The World Blows Up. It’s a new full-color graphic novel written and illustrated by Kyle Smeallie. “When planet Earth just kind of blows up without warning, 13-year-old Kay becomes the world’s youngest chunk of space debris. She’s inadvertently rescued from the vacuum by Arizona, an alien space-waste collector, and Euclid, his erudite cybernetic pet, and from there this unlikely trio blasts off for the most outlandish, hilarious, and occasionally bureaucratic adventure of their lives!” Softies is due this July from Iron Circus comics. While you’re at it, check out the creator on Behance to see the other project that he’s developing, The Actual Witch Society.



