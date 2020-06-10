Creative Commons license icon

Return of a Classic Werewolf

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 10 Jun 2020 - 01:57
No votes yet

Werewolf By Night is a legendary horror comic from one of Marvel’s golden ages, the late 1970’s. Now it has returned in a new incarnation, this time written by Taboo (of the band Black Eyed Peas) and Benjamin Jackendoff. From Marvel’s web site: “The pair previously worked together on a story for Marvel Comics #1000 that focused on Red Wolf and will now be teaming up with acclaimed comic artist Scott Eaton on Werewolf By Night. The series will introduce a brand-new character to the Marvel Universe in a story set in Arizona. The new Werewolf will be a young man named Jake who will be dealing with the effects of a family curse while trying to protect his people. The events of the story will also be driven by the outcome of March’s Outlawed one-shot.” Issues of this 4-issue miniseries are on the shelves now.


image c. 2020 Marvel Comics

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.