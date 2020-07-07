Creative Commons license icon

The Other Terror That Flaps In The Night

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 7 Jul 2020 - 01:40
One of DC Comics’ most steadfast anthropomorphic characters returns once again with the new Man-Bat miniseries. “For years Kirk Langstrom has struggled with his monstrous alter ego Man-Bat and the serum that transformed him. But he’s finally hit rock bottom following a devastating setback, and he’s going to take out his anger on every single citizen of Gotham City. Will the combined might of Batman and the GCPD be enough to stop Langstrom once and for all? Or will this just be the start of Man-Bat’s devastation?” Issues are in the shops now, written by Dave Wielgosz and illustrated by Sumit Kumar.


image c. 2020 DC Comics

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.