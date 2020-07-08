A Friend of Rafiki?

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Baboon! is a new full-color wordless graphic novel from Dark Horse, written and illustrated by Spanish writer and artist Pau (Atlas and Axis). “After the death of its adopted leopard mother, an orphaned baboon wanders the wild in search of companionship and a sense of identity. Luckily for our ape-hero, he stumbles upon the troop of baboons from which he was originally stolen, and falls in love with the troop’s head female. The young baboon will do anything to earn the affection of his new love interest and earn the respect of the animal kingdom while he’s at it.” It’s out now in trade paperback. Comics Beat has a preview.



