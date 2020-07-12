Bones and Rodents
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 12 Jul 2020 - 01:58
Okay, so, they’re back! Should we feel silly that we didn’t catch them the first time? Anyway, here’s what Alterna Comics has to say: “Readers of all ages rejoice! Fan favorites Mr. Crypt and Baron Rat are back in an all-new series! In this issue, the friendly duo search for a mysterious creature in the woods that has been terrorizing the local townsfolk. Expect the unexpected!” This new three-issue miniseries is written by Troy Vevasis and illustrated by Aleksandar Jovic.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment