Bones and Rodents

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 12 Jul 2020 - 01:58
Okay, so, they’re back! Should we feel silly that we didn’t catch them the first time? Anyway, here’s what Alterna Comics has to say: “Readers of all ages rejoice! Fan favorites Mr. Crypt and Baron Rat are back in an all-new series! In this issue, the friendly duo search for a mysterious creature in the woods that has been terrorizing the local townsfolk. Expect the unexpected!” This new three-issue miniseries is written by Troy Vevasis and illustrated by Aleksandar Jovic.


image c. 2020 Alterna Comics

