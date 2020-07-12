Bones and Rodents

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Okay, so, they’re back! Should we feel silly that we didn’t catch them the first time? Anyway, here’s what Alterna Comics has to say: “Readers of all ages rejoice! Fan favorites Mr. Crypt and Baron Rat are back in an all-new series! In this issue, the friendly duo search for a mysterious creature in the woods that has been terrorizing the local townsfolk. Expect the unexpected!” This new three-issue miniseries is written by Troy Vevasis and illustrated by Aleksandar Jovic.



