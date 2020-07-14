Bringing Out The Beast In Sports

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

You knew we were gonna use that reference for this, right? Here’s what we found at Animation World Network: “Xilam Animation has reached distribution deals with Nickelodeon for the CGI animated series Athleticus… Targeting family audiences, Athleticus is produced by Xilam’s recently acquired CGI-studio Cube Creative and features wild animals taking part in competitive sports, ranging from table tennis to high bar, bobsleigh to curling. How successful the animals are at each of the sports entirely depends on their personality and anatomies resulting in very comical, and often poetic, results. The series is created and directed by the award-winning Nicolas Deveaux.” While the distribution deal does not include much of North America (typical!), many of the Athleticus shorts have made their way to YouTube, and there’s a sampler commercial there as well.



