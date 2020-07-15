Stilton Goes Strange

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

It’s the internationally famous mouse investigator Geronimo Stilton — like you’ve never seen him before, thanks to Tom Angleberger and The Sewer Rat Stink. From the Cheshire Public Library review: “Angleberger, best known for his Origami Yoda series, adapts the escapades about the renowned rat reporter into a graphic novel. A horrible stench has invaded New Mouse City, and citizens are leaving in droves. So Geronimo and his old pal private detective Hercule Poirat venture into the smelly sewers of Mouse Island, where they discover a secret society of rats plotting to take over the world.” With an original story by Elisabetta Dami, The Sewer Rat Stink is available now in hardcover.



