Cats Play Finders Keepers

And more new series we’re finding out about thanks to Animation Scoop: “Joining the HBO Max lineup this Thursday July 23rd is the new Cartoon Network-produced animated series Tig n’ Seek. It’s about an eight-year-old boy, a cat, and their quirky co-workers at the Department of Lost & Found. Myke Chilian not only provides the fun as show creator, but also as the voice of the main character, Tiggy.” Along with an interview with Mr. Chilian, check out the preview video in the article — this is definitely one strange pup, er, kitty!



