Meet the Dork — and Friends

So furry fans (and many others) have been going crazy lately creating new art in celebration of Spyro the Dragon — new art of many sorts, of course. Well if they need some more inspiration, they could do a lot worse than The Art of Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, new from Blizzard Entertainment. “In 2018 Toys for Bob Studios thrilled fans worldwide by releasing Spyro Reignited Trilogy, a faithful remaster encompassing all three titles from the beloved Spyro trilogy introduced in 1998. The Art of Spyro is a meticulously crafted compendium filled with in-depth behind-the-scenes content, insightful quotes from top illustrators in the industry, anecdotes from the game developers, and a dazzling assortment of incredible concept art, some of which has never been seen by the public. It is a must-have for art lovers, gamers, fans… and the fun-loving adventurer in all of us.” Compiled by writer Micky Neilson (Pearl of Pandaria), The Art of Spyro book is available now in hardcover.



