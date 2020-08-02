Creative Commons license icon

… And the Shenanigans of a Cat

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 2 Aug 2020 - 01:20
Oni Press are bringing a popular on-line comic to dead trees with the release of the  Frankie Comics hardcover collection by Rachel Dukes. “When they discover a kitten asleep in their doorway, real-life artist couple Rachel and Mike immediately fall prey to her charms. Soon, the new queen of their home is a blue point Siamese cat named Frankie. Stealing snacks, making mischief, and taking snuggling very seriously, Frankie proves, again and again, the wholesome joys of a feline companion.” As with many things at the moment, the release has been pushed back — in this case to October 21st, but you can pre-order it now.


image c. 2020 Oni Press

