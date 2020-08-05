Creative Commons license icon

One Last Turtle

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 5 Aug 2020 - 00:51
“This summer, IDW Publishing brings you a TMNT story you’ve never seen before. A thrilling script set in the distant future of NYC, where one lone surviving turtle must seek justice for the fallen.” Got your attention yet? Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird return with a new full-color series, The Last Ronin — helped out by Andy Kuhn on the inking and Tom Waltz on the script. Due this September, it’s available for pre-order now.


image c. 2020 IDW Publishing

