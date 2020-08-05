One Last Turtle

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

“This summer, IDW Publishing brings you a TMNT story you’ve never seen before. A thrilling script set in the distant future of NYC, where one lone surviving turtle must seek justice for the fallen.” Got your attention yet? Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird return with a new full-color series, The Last Ronin — helped out by Andy Kuhn on the inking and Tom Waltz on the script. Due this September, it’s available for pre-order now.



