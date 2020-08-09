You Think YOUR Dog Is Cool…
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 9 Aug 2020 - 01:15
Recently we came across Lacey & Lily, a new full-color graphic novel for young readers from Darby Pop Publishing. According to Previews, “A quick-witted pre-teen (Lacey) and her extraordinary dog (Lily) must unravel the mystery connected to a pair of super-powered hero costumes while simultaneously navigating middle school… and saving the world.” Written by Dave Dellecese and illustrated by Andrew Cieslinski, Lacey & Lily just hit the shelves. The official web site has lots of interactive stuff too.
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
