Once More to the Max

And again with the reboot stuff! We’re finding out more about the long-awaited reboot of Animaniacs, this time thanks to Dave Lee’s Cartoon News on YouTube. Turns out the new series is scheduled to premier on November 20th on Hulu — at least in North America. Here’s what the producers have to say: “This new version of the family friendly cartoon will see Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. Joining the trio will be fan-favorites Pinky and the Brain, who will also return to continue their quest for world domination.” No word yet on any of the other characters from the old series (sorry Minerva!), but the new cast has all the original voice talent, including Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, and Frank Welker.



