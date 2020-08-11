Creative Commons license icon

Westward

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Tue 11 Aug 2020
Stabby the Unicorn is a well-known character from the popular comic series called Mother Goth Rhymes. (We hadn’t heard either.) Well now it turns out that he’s popular enough to have his very own hardcover graphic novel called If UR Stabby, written and illustrated by series creator Kaz Windness. Here’s what we’re told: “Stabby is a unicorn who has had a very bad day. Who’s positively magical and ready for sunshine, giggles, and sliding down rainbows? Not Stabby! Meet the world’s surliest unicorn. If UR Stabby follows Stabby as he deals with life’s challenges the only way he knows how: Horn first.” Coming this September (in black & white, of course!) from Hermes Press.


image c. 2020 Hermes Press

