Once More, Join Us For Tea

We’re always excited when a new book by Katie O’Neill is coming down the road (as you may have noticed), and that’s especially true when it’s a new Tea Dragon book! For one last time, join the cast of The Tea Dragon Society in the final book of this magical graphic novel series, The Tea Dragon Tapestry. “It’s been over a year since she was entrusted with Ginseng’s care and Greta still can’t chase away the cloud of mourning that hangs over the timid Tea Dragon. As she struggles to create something spectacular enough to impress a master blacksmith in search of an apprentice, she questions the true meaning of crafting, and the true meaning of caring for someone in grief. Meanwhile, Minette receives a surprise package from the monastery where she was once training to be a prophetess. Thrown into confusion about her path in life, the shy and reserved Minette finds that the more she opens her heart to others, the more clearly she can see what was always inside.” Check out the review over at Comics Beat, and look for Tapestry this September from Oni Press.



