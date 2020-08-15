Creative Commons license icon

This Cat Walks Through More Than Walls

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 15 Aug 2020 - 01:44
Inkblot is a new full-color fantasy comic series coming soon from Image Comics. “Third-generation comic artist Emma Kubert partners with up-and-coming creator Rusty Gladd to deliver a high-fantasy epic! This new ongoing series follows a powerful sorceress attempting to correct her greatest mistake: The creation of a magical cat that can travel through time, space, and reality. The cat threatens to unravel the fabric of the universe, doesn’t care, and just won’t listen!” Look for it this September — before it’s too late!


image c. 2020 Image Comics

