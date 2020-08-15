This Cat Walks Through More Than Walls

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Inkblot is a new full-color fantasy comic series coming soon from Image Comics. “Third-generation comic artist Emma Kubert partners with up-and-coming creator Rusty Gladd to deliver a high-fantasy epic! This new ongoing series follows a powerful sorceress attempting to correct her greatest mistake: The creation of a magical cat that can travel through time, space, and reality. The cat threatens to unravel the fabric of the universe, doesn’t care, and just won’t listen!” Look for it this September — before it’s too late!



