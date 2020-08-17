Creative Commons license icon

Danger! Duck!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 17 Aug 2020 - 01:38
One of Sonic the Hedgehog’s non-human adversaries gets his moment to shine in Sonic The Hedgehog: Bad Guys, a new full-color comic miniseries written by Ian Flynn and illustrated by Jack Lawrence. “The Shadowy Scientist is back to his evil antics… And what better place to concoct nefarious plans than one of Dr. Eggman’s abandoned bases? But that is easier said than done when badniks are guarding the entrance! Dr. Starline knows he can’t do it alone, so he decides to recruit some familiar and not-so-friendly faces.” Coming soon from IDW.


image c. 2020 IDW Publishing

