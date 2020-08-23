For A Comfy Hibernation

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Bear & Breakfast is a new video game developed by Gummi Cat for Armor Games Studios. The basic idea seems simple: “Bear and Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game where you build and run a bed and breakfast…but you’re a bear.” Okay. A little more detail, please: “Join Hank, a well-meaning bear, as he and his friends find an abandoned shack and turn it into a money-making bed and breakfast scheme for unsuspecting tourists. As your business expands so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than the wilderness itself.” Ooo, mysteries too! Check out the trailer over at furry.today, or the preview over at the Steam Store. It’s “coming soon”.



