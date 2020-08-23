Creative Commons license icon

For A Comfy Hibernation

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 23 Aug 2020 - 01:48
No votes yet

Bear & Breakfast is a new video game developed by Gummi Cat for Armor Games Studios. The basic idea seems simple: “Bear and Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game where you build and run a bed and breakfast…but you’re a bear.” Okay. A little more detail, please: “Join Hank, a well-meaning bear, as he and his friends find an abandoned shack and turn it into a money-making bed and breakfast scheme for unsuspecting tourists. As your business expands so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than the wilderness itself.” Ooo, mysteries too! Check out the trailer over at furry.today, or the preview over at the Steam Store. It’s “coming soon”.


image c. 2020 Armor Games Studios

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.