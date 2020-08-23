For A Comfy Hibernation
Bear & Breakfast is a new video game developed by Gummi Cat for Armor Games Studios. The basic idea seems simple: “Bear and Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game where you build and run a bed and breakfast…but you’re a bear.” Okay. A little more detail, please: “Join Hank, a well-meaning bear, as he and his friends find an abandoned shack and turn it into a money-making bed and breakfast scheme for unsuspecting tourists. As your business expands so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than the wilderness itself.” Ooo, mysteries too! Check out the trailer over at furry.today, or the preview over at the Steam Store. It’s “coming soon”.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
