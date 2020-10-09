Creative Commons license icon

Party with Particles

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 9 Oct 2020 - 01:55
So we’ve been learning about Party Animals, a new multi-species game available on Steam. “A physics-based party game” — their words. Visit their official web site and it’ll make more sense… at least a little. The important thing is, there’s a free version available for download through October 13th, so hurry! They’re also looking to bring in new members for their development team.


image c. 2020 Recreate Games

