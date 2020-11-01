A Triple-Shot of Furries

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Mo Willems is an award-winning author and playwright — who recently signed a deal for not one but three new animated projects, all of them quite a bit furry. We got this from Animation World Network: "HBO Max and Cartoon Network have just announced greenlighting three new projects with New York Times best-selling children's book author, illustrator, and playwright Mo Willems: A hilarious animated series Unlimited Squirrels!; a CGI animated rock special Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Special; and a pilot order for a live-action immersive series, Cat the Cat's Show the Show Show with YOU the YOU! The projects are designed to encourage kids (and former kids) to feel comfortable in their own skin. The three new orders join the recent live-action special, Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, and a collection of Weston Woods Studios animated films adapted from his award-winning books, Mo Willems Storytime Shorts!, to further expand the innovative content slate that is part of the streamer's multi-year deal with Willems. The new projects will also be executive produced by Greg Silverman's Stampede Ventures." The article goes into a lot more detail about each of the new shows, as well as Willem's previous works.




