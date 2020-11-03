Little Fox Went Up In A Tree One Day
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 3 Nov 2020 - 02:41
More interesting European comics being brought to our shores by Magnetic Press. Now it’s Pistouvi, a new black & white graphic novel written by Merwan and illustrated by Bertrand Gatignol. “Jeanne is a little girl who lives with Pistouvi, a young fox, in a charming little cabin at the top of a giant tree, surrounded by a prairie tended by a giant ‘tractor-man’ and the wind-spirit he loves. Together they spend days frolicking without responsibility, but soon, adulthood creeps into their lives…” The Magnetic Press web site has a preview.
