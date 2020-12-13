Creative Commons license icon

Calm DOWN, Girl!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 13 Dec 2020 - 02:48
More interesting stuff from the recent Walt Disney Company investors’ presentation. Turning Red is an upcoming Pixar animated feature being directed by Domee Shi, creator of the Oscar-winning animated short Bao. Here’s how Pixar describes the story: “Meet Mei. She experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager, with an added twist: When she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.” Oh! Turning Red is set to be released in the spring of 2022.


image c. 2020 Disney/Pixar

