Creative Commons license icon

Toons Take Over

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 15 Dec 2020 - 02:04
Your rating: None Average: 5 (1 vote)

It can honestly be said that without animation, Furry Fandom may not have happened — and certainly would not have happened the way it did. So there is definitely good reason to take a look at The Comic Book History of Animation, written by Fred Van Lente and illustrated by Ryan Dunlavey. “The team behind IDW’S Comic Book History of Comic Books returns with a brand-new series! From Aardman to Zoetrope, Disney to Miyazaki, Hanna-Barbera to Pixar, and everything in between! The perfect companion piece to CBHoC, the Comic Book History of Animation focuses on the filmmakers and beloved characters of the past century and a half, and is essential for fans of the medium and ‘toon newbies alike.” Issue #1 of this five-issue miniseries is available now from IDW.


image c. 2020 IDW Publishing

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.