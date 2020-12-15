Toons Take Over

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

It can honestly be said that without animation, Furry Fandom may not have happened — and certainly would not have happened the way it did. So there is definitely good reason to take a look at The Comic Book History of Animation, written by Fred Van Lente and illustrated by Ryan Dunlavey. “The team behind IDW’S Comic Book History of Comic Books returns with a brand-new series! From Aardman to Zoetrope, Disney to Miyazaki, Hanna-Barbera to Pixar, and everything in between! The perfect companion piece to CBHoC, the Comic Book History of Animation focuses on the filmmakers and beloved characters of the past century and a half, and is essential for fans of the medium and ‘toon newbies alike.” Issue #1 of this five-issue miniseries is available now from IDW.



