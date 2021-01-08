Creative Commons license icon

Learning Experiences

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 8 Jan 2021 - 02:25
No votes yet

Dreamworks Animation has a new streaming show out there for the younger set. Here’s what we got from Animation World Network: “DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, now streaming on Netflix, is a mixed-media preschool series that follows Gabby as she unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her dollhouse. The series emphasizes personal growth, inspiring kids to turn their missteps and mistakes into something creative and beautiful. True to Gabby’s signature phrase ‘we failed fantastically’, every episode encourages flexible thinking and imaginative problem-solving through resilience and resourcefulness. Through DIY crafting projects, baking recipes, and brain games, every room of Gabby’s Dollhouse is filled with fun activities and magical adventures to keep kids engaged and entertained.” At least for the moment, there are clips up on YouTube.


image c. 2021 Dreamworks Animation

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.