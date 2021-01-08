Learning Experiences

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Dreamworks Animation has a new streaming show out there for the younger set. Here’s what we got from Animation World Network: “DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, now streaming on Netflix, is a mixed-media preschool series that follows Gabby as she unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her dollhouse. The series emphasizes personal growth, inspiring kids to turn their missteps and mistakes into something creative and beautiful. True to Gabby’s signature phrase ‘we failed fantastically’, every episode encourages flexible thinking and imaginative problem-solving through resilience and resourcefulness. Through DIY crafting projects, baking recipes, and brain games, every room of Gabby’s Dollhouse is filled with fun activities and magical adventures to keep kids engaged and entertained.” At least for the moment, there are clips up on YouTube.



